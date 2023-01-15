Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington receives fifth-place vote for NFL MVP

Kellington has been with the Bills since 2017 after a long career at Syracuse University and was part of an extensive team of athletic trainers and medical professionals to tend to Hamlin, whose heart needed to be restarted after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

"To put in context, for an assistant to find himself at that position and needed to take the action that he did, and step up, and take charge like he did was nothing short of amazing and the courage that it took," Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Kellington in the aftermath of the incident. "You talk about a real leader and a real hero saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength."