Bills are listed at 4-1 odds to land J.J. Watt. How do they come up with these numbers?

There's a prop bet for virtually everything in sports these days.

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in Week 1?

Will Deshaun Watson remain with the Houston Texans?

Will Tom Brady apologize for throwing the Lombardi Trophy?

And, of course, which will be J.J. Watt's next team. Right now, the Bills are listed as the second choice at 4-1 by BetOnline.ag. But when the site listed its odds before Watt was even released by the Houston Texans, the Bills were not listed at all. Asked what kind of money the site was seeing wagered on the Bills, a spokesman said "some."

So, how do they come up with these odds anyway? Obviously, the goal is to entice those so inclined to lay down their money, but the site also needs enough bet overall to avoid losing money when it pays off the winning bettors.

And Dave Mason, the sports book brand manager for BetOnline.ag, said he remains closely attuned to media reports to quickly adjust and keep the action coming in.