Bills are favored in a playoff game for first time since 1995
  Updated
Bills Dolphins fourth

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) celebrates his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Bills have opened as a seven-point favorite over the Indianapolis Colts for next weekend's wild-card game. 

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Bills Stadium.  

The last time the Bills were favored in the playoffs was in 1995, when they were favored by three at home against Miami in a 37-22 win. 

While the Bills have lost their last six playoff games in a row, they are 10-1 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread as a playoff favorite since 1989.  

In other AFC games, Pittsburgh opened as a four-point favorite against Cleveland, and Baltimore opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite at Tennessee. 

