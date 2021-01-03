Bills are favored in a playoff game for first time since 1995

The Bills have opened as a seven-point favorite over the Indianapolis Colts for next weekend's wild-card game.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Bills Stadium.

The last time the Bills were favored in the playoffs was in 1995, when they were favored by three at home against Miami in a 37-22 win.

While the Bills have lost their last six playoff games in a row, they are 10-1 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread as a playoff favorite since 1989.

In other AFC games, Pittsburgh opened as a four-point favorite against Cleveland, and Baltimore opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite at Tennessee.