Bills are AFC third seed, and await either Chargers or Patriots, barring a tie

Here is a look at the AFC playoff picture after the Buffalo Bills' victory against the New York Jets (x indicates clinched playoff berth; y indicates clinched division title).
The winner of Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game will be tied with New England at 10-7. A Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders means the Chargers will visit the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. If the Raiders win, the Bills will host the Patriots.
y-1. Tennessee 12-5
Week 18: Beat Texans 28-25.
y-2. Kansas City 12-5
Week 18: Beat Broncos 28-24.
y-3. Bills 11-6
Week 18: Beat Jets 27-10.
y-4. Cincinnati 10-7
Week 18: Lost at Browns 21-16.
x-5. New England 10-7
Week 18: Lost at Dolphins 27-24.
6. L.A. Chargers 9-7
Week 18: at Raiders (Sunday night).
7. Las Vegas 9-7