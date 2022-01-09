 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills are AFC third seed, and await either Chargers or Patriots, barring a tie
Bills are AFC third seed, and await either Chargers or Patriots, barring a tie

  • Updated
Bills Jets third

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass downfield during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Here is a look at the AFC playoff picture after the Buffalo Bills' victory against the New York Jets (x indicates clinched playoff berth; y indicates clinched division title).

The winner of Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game will be tied with New England at 10-7. A Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders means the Chargers will visit the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. If the Raiders win, the Bills will host the Patriots.

y-1. Tennessee 12-5

Week 18: Beat Texans 28-25.

y-2. Kansas City 12-5

Week 18: Beat Broncos 28-24.

y-3. Bills 11-6

Week 18: Beat Jets 27-10.

y-4. Cincinnati 10-7

Week 18: Lost at Browns 21-16.

x-5. New England 10-7

Week 18: Lost at Dolphins 27-24.

6. L.A. Chargers 9-7

Week 18: at Raiders (Sunday night).

7. Las Vegas 9-7

Week 18: vs. Chargers (Sunday night). 

In contention

8. Pittsburgh 9-7-1

Week 17: Beat Ravens 16-13.

