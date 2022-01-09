Bills are AFC third seed, and await either Chargers or Patriots, barring a tie

Here is a look at the AFC playoff picture after the Buffalo Bills' victory against the New York Jets (x indicates clinched playoff berth; y indicates clinched division title).

The winner of Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game will be tied with New England at 10-7. A Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders means the Chargers will visit the Bills in the first round of the playoffs. If the Raiders win, the Bills will host the Patriots.