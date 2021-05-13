Bills announce additions of six rookie undrafted free agents, sign five draft picks

The Buffalo Bills took a big step toward filling out the remainder of the offseason roster Thursday.
The team announced five draft picks have signed their rookie contract, while six undrafted free agents have also joined the team.
Wake Forest defensive end Boogie Basham (second round), Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (fifth round), Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (sixth round), Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (sixth round) and Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson (seventh round) all signed four-year contracts.
The team also signed three-year deals with the following rookie undrafted free agents: Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin, Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud, Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris, San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson, Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele and San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker.
Additionally, the Bills signed linebacker Mike Bell and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.