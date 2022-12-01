Bills and Sabres play on same date for 252nd time, including some key moments in Buffalo sports

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres will both be playing Thursday night, the only time this season that the teams will play on the same day after doing so three times last season.

Oddly enough, some of the biggest and unique moments in Bills history have happened on days when the Sabres also were playing. Here's a sampling:

• AFC championship game, Jan. 12, 1992: The Bills beat the Denver Broncos, 10-7, to advance to the Super Bowl; the Sabres beat the visiting New York Rangers, 6-3.

• The comeback game, Jan. 3, 1993: The Bills rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in an AFC playoff game at Rich Stadium; the Sabres beat visiting St. Louis, 6-5, in overtime for their fourth victory in a six-game win streak.

• AFC championship game, Jan. 17, 1993: The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 29-10; the Sabres lost, 3-2, in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers to finish 0-3 on a swing through Western Canada.

• Snowvertime, Dec. 10, 2017: The Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts, 13-7, at New Era Field in a massive lake-effect snowstorm; the Sabres were in St. Louis and concluded a four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues and then had to figure out how to get home.

• AFC championship game, Jan. 24, 2021: The Bills lost in Kansas City to the Chiefs, 38-24; the Sabres got a 4-3 victory in a shootout against the Washington Capitals in D.C.

Here's some overall history, courtesy of Sabres PR.

• The teams have played on the same day 251 times before Thursday night. The Sabres are 133-82-36 when playing on those dates; the Bills are 103-146-2.

• Of the 251, 22 have been playoffs games. The Sabres are 12-9-1 on Bills playoff game days.

• The last time the two teams won on the same date was Nov. 24, 2019.