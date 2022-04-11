 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills and Buccaneers have highest projected win totals for 2022 season by oddsmakers

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills KC playoffs third

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the third quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
The Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest projected opening win totals from several websites that have recently released odds for the 2022 season. 

Each team is listed with an over/under of 11.5 by BetOnline.ag. 

DraftKings, Ceasars SportsBooks, PointsBet and Covers.com opened their totals with the Bills at 11.5, also tied with the Buccaneers.

The Bills had an opening total of 10.5 last season and won 11 regular season games. The Bucs had an opening total of 12 and finished with 13 wins. 

Via BetOnline.ag, among the other teams in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins are listed at 8.5, the New England Patriots at 8.5 and the New York Jets at 5.5.

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have the largest year-over-year increase, going from 6.5 last year to 8.5 for the coming season.

Seattle had the biggest decrease in projections, going from 9.5 before the 2021 season to 5.5. 

