Bills and Buccaneers have highest projected win totals for 2022 season by oddsmakers

The Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest projected opening win totals from several websites that have recently released odds for the 2022 season.

Each team is listed with an over/under of 11.5 by BetOnline.ag.

DraftKings, Ceasars SportsBooks, PointsBet and Covers.com opened their totals with the Bills at 11.5, also tied with the Buccaneers.

The Bills had an opening total of 10.5 last season and won 11 regular season games. The Bucs had an opening total of 12 and finished with 13 wins.

Via BetOnline.ag, among the other teams in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins are listed at 8.5, the New England Patriots at 8.5 and the New York Jets at 5.5.

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have the largest year-over-year increase, going from 6.5 last year to 8.5 for the coming season.

Seattle had the biggest decrease in projections, going from 9.5 before the 2021 season to 5.5.