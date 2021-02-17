 Skip to main content
Bills among 'half-dozen teams' still in running for J.J. Watt, source says
top story

Bills among 'half-dozen teams' still in running for J.J. Watt, source says

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99)-2020 (copy)

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before the game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. 

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and agent Tom Condon are likely to have plenty to discuss this offseason.

One conversation involves free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt, whom Condon represents. The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest in the team signing the former Houston Texans star.

Another conversation could very well be about a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen, whom Condon also represents on behalf of CAA Sports. He's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and though the Bills could pick up his fifth-year option through 2022, they also could opt for a long-term agreement before then. 

According to an NFL source, the Bills are one of a "half-dozen teams" that remain in contention for Watt. Those teams fit the criteria of what he's seeking from a new employer as a Super Bowl contender and a club with a top-level quarterback, the source said. 

The source said it is likely that "things could get rolling by the end of the week" toward Watt joining one of those teams. 

Watt, 31, also is seen as a "good fit" with the team-first culture that Beane and coach Sean McDermott have assembled, the source said, and is the kind of player Buffalo would easily embrace.

The Texans and Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, had a mutual parting of ways last week.

The Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are also reportedly interested in him. Watt is from Wisconsin and played at the University of Wisconsin, which could figure to make the Packers attractive. He also has two brothers, including standout edge rusher T.J. Watt, on the Steelers.

Watt, who played all 16 games last season and had five sacks, might command a two-year deal worth roughly $12 million a year, contracts website Sportrac.com has projected.

Sports Reporter/Columnist

This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

