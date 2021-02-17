Bills among 'half-dozen teams' still in running for J.J. Watt, source says

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and agent Tom Condon are likely to have plenty to discuss this offseason.

One conversation involves free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt, whom Condon represents. The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest in the team signing the former Houston Texans star.

Another conversation could very well be about a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen, whom Condon also represents on behalf of CAA Sports. He's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and though the Bills could pick up his fifth-year option through 2022, they also could opt for a long-term agreement before then.

According to an NFL source, the Bills are one of a "half-dozen teams" that remain in contention for Watt. Those teams fit the criteria of what he's seeking from a new employer as a Super Bowl contender and a club with a top-level quarterback, the source said.

The source said it is likely that "things could get rolling by the end of the week" toward Watt joining one of those teams.