Bills' Allen 'in a good spot' with elbow; injury updates on Edmunds, White and more

Bills quarterback Josh Allen came out of Sunday’s game “in a good spot” with the elbow injury that hampered him from practicing last week, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Allen remained on the ground when trying to make a tackle after an interception Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but McDermott said that was unrelated to the elbow. He said Allen got landed on and needed a second to gather himself.

Asked if Allen would be limited in practice this week, McDermott said, “We’re just one day at a time. We’ll just see where he goes as the week goes on.”

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was inactive for the second consecutive game since being activated off the physically unable to perform list.

“I’m not going to get into whether it's physical vs. mental,” McDermott said when ask why White’s return has been delayed. “He’s just not in a position where he’s ready to play.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tweaked his groin and will be evaluated as the week goes on. Edmunds was injured Sunday.

McDermott said cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive end Greg Rousseau and safety Jordan Poyer were all “improving.” All three were inactive Sunday.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is considered week to week with an ankle injury.