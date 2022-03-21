Bills agree to terms with slot receiver Jamison Crowder on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms with wide receiver Jamison Crowder, an NFL source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

The move adds a veteran slot receiver to the roster in the wake of last week's release of Cole Beasley. It's contingent on him passing a physical. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that it is a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Last season with the New York Jets, Crowder had 51 catches, 447 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started four games. He had 59 catches in 12 games for the Jets in 2020. The 2019 season was the best of his seven-year NFL career. He caught 78 passes for 833 yards.

Crowder was 14th in the NFL in catches out of the slot last year with 42, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he was fourth in the league in slot catches with 58.

The 28-year-old entered the league in 2015, a fourth-round draft pick of Washington out of Duke. He spent four years in Washington, setting career highs of 847 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, both in his second season.

He spent the last three years with the Jets, tallying six touchdowns in back-to-back years to start his time there. He has 409 career catches.

Crowder figures to compete for playing time with Isaiah McKenzie, who re-signed with the Bills on March 13. McKenzie's deal is for two years and a total of $4.4 million.

