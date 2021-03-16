Bills agree to terms with former Dolphins punter Matt Haack

The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack, the team announced.

The move could spell the end of the line in Buffalo for incumbent punter Corey Bojorquez, who is a restricted free agent and has yet to be tendered a contract that would keep him with the Bills.

Haack, 26, has spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins, who had signed Michael Palardy to take Haack's place. Haack, a left-footed punter, has averaged 44.7 yards per kick on 307 attempts in 64 career games in the NFL.

Haack, who joined the Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Arizona State, has placed 114 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Haack (pronounced HAWK) set a Dolphins single-season franchise record with 34 punts inside the 20 in 2018. His career net average is 39.9 yards per kick.

In addition, he threw a one-yard touchdown pass to placekicker Jason Sanders to help the Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

Bojorquez, who joined the Bills as a free agent after a brief stint with the New England Patriots, ranked first in the NFL last season in gross punting average with 50.8 yards per kick. His career gross average is 45 yards per punt, which is the best in team history.

Bojorquez, 24, had a 56-yard punt in the Bills' AFC championship game loss at Kansas City. He has had a 50-yard-plus punt in all of his four career postseason games.

