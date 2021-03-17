Bills agree to terms on contract with cornerback Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace is staying put.

The Buffalo Bills and the cornerback agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Wallace, 25, had been due to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's unrestricted free-agent signing period began Wednesday afternoon.

Wallace, who joined the Bills in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Alabama, started all 12 of the games in which he played last season. He had two interceptions and eight pass defenses.

Wallace also had a pair of interceptions and nine pass defenses in the 16 regular-season starts he made in 2019.

Wallace's first career sack came against Lamar Jackson during the Bills' divisional-round playoff victory against the Baltimore Ravens in January.

He's the fourth of the team's players with expired/expiring contracts to return. The others are linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano.

