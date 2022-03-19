Bills agree to acquire quarterback Case Keenum in trade with Browns

The Buffalo Bills have an agreement in place to acquire some more depth behind starting quarterback Josh Allen.

A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Saturday that the team has agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Browns in which it will acquire quarterback Case Keenum in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. NFL Network was first to report the deal, which is expected to become official within the next day or two.

Keenum, 34, is entering the final year of a three-year contract and has a $6.1 million base salary for the 2022 season. A league source told The News the Browns will absorb at least some of that cost. Keenum had a $1 million roster bonus that was due Friday -- according to a report from Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns paid that out.

Keenum played in seven games last season for Cleveland, including going 2-0 in his two starts. For his career, he's made 64 career starts in the regular season in 76 career appearances. The Bills will be his seventh team, following stints with Houston (2013-14), St. Louis/Los Angeles (2015-16), Minnesota (2017), Denver (2018), Washington (2019) and Cleveland (2020-21).