Bills address offensive line with No. 30 pick in News' first 2021 mock draft

This would usually be the weekend NFL teams gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine.

Evaluating prospects and poring over medical reports is a big part of that process – as are steaks (and wine) at St. Elmo. With the combine called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it’s made for a different predraft process.

Most of the work in evaluating prospects will come from on-campus pro days, which start next month. As such, there will be no talk of combine "risers" and "fallers." Remember that a pedestrian time in the 40-yard dash by eventual Bills draft pick A.J. Epenesa is thought to be a reason he slipped out of the first round and to Buffalo in the second. Nevertheless, it's a good time to project how the first 32 draft picks in April might play out.

Keeping in mind that free agency will alter draft needs, here is The Buffalo News’ first mock draft of the 2021 offseason, taking on the first round, plus the Bills’ two other top-100 selections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. No need to overthink this one. Lawrence has been destined for this spot since he was a true freshman.