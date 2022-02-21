Bills adding college aide to defensive coaching staff

Jaylon Finner, a safeties coach at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, will join the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant coach.

Finner, a native of Houston, is joining Sean McDermott’s staff, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Finner tweeted out the news Monday night.

I’m grateful for all the great people and players I was blessed to meet & work with @Lions_FB! Been blessed with another great opportunity with the @BuffaloBills! I wish y’all all the best, make some noise in @SouthlandSports next year! All love pic.twitter.com/RR3wrWwf1t — Jaylon Finner (@CoachFinner) February 22, 2022

Finner has coached for the past seven years since ending his playing career as a safety for Rice University. He helped lead Rice to its first Conference USA championship in 2013.

He has coached the past three seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce, which is moving to the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level this year. Before that, he served graduate assistant stints at Ball State and Rice. He also was a high school coach at Houston Episcopal.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.