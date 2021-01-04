Bills add WR Kenny Stills to practice squad, activate TE Tyler Kroft

The Buffalo Bills have added some veteran insurance at wide receiver ahead of the postseason.

The team announced Monday that eighth-year veteran Kenny Stills has been signed to the practice squad. Stills, 28, was released in November by Houston. He had 11 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before the move.

Stills has excelled in the vertical passing game in his career, averaging 15.6 yards per catch with the Saints, Dolphins and Texans. Of his 37 career touchdowns, 18 have come from 40-plus yards, which is tied for fifth in the NFL since he entered the league in 2013.

Stills has 310 career catches and 4,843 yards in 117 games played. The availability of slot receiver Cole Beasley for Saturday's wild-card playoff game is in question because of a knee injury. Beasley was listed by head coach Sean McDermott as week to week after getting hurt against the New England Patriots in Week 16. He did not play against the Dolphins in Sunday's regular season finale.

Even if Beasley is healthy, the Bills could elevate Stills from the practice squad to be an available option on game day.