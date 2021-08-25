Bills add wide receiver/returner Steven Sims

The Buffalo Bills have added wide receiver Steven Sims, who spent two seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Sims had 34 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2019 and 27 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.

He also was a returner for Washington, with 30 points for 186 yards and 35 kickoffs for 861 yards.

The Bills are in need of receivers with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis going through the re-entry process after close contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. Isaiah McKenzie suffered a shoulder injury at practice Tuesday and had his arm in a sling on an Instagram story Wednesday morning. Rookie Marquez Stevenson was injured in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.

Sims's experience in the return game is significant with the injuries to McKenzie and Stevenson.