Bills add wide receiver, defensive tackle on waivers

On a busy day of transactions, the Buffalo Bills claimed defensive tackle Joey Ivie and wide receiver Rico Gafford off waivers Tuesday.

After five cuts earlier in the day to get to 81 players, the Bills placed wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

With the additions, the Bills are at 79 players.

Gafford is a Wyoming product who spent two seasons as a teammate of quarterback Josh Allen with the Cowboys. He played defensive back in college, with six interceptions in 27 games. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders and transitioned to wide receiver. He has played in eight career games with the Raiders over the last three seasons with two receptions for 66 yards and a 49-yard touchdown catch. He had been in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ivie, a seventh-round pick in 2017 by the Dallas Cowboys, he has appeared eight games in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. He also has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns and was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts.