Bills add two to analytics department in full-time roles

The Buffalo Bills have moved former interns Malcolm Charles and Drew DiSanto into full-time roles in their analytics department, ESPN’s Seth Walder reported.

Both have updated their LinkedIn pages to reflect their new titles.

DiSanto graduated with a sports analytics degree from Syracuse in December and is pursuing a master’s degree in applied data science.

He will serve as a sports performance data analyst for the Bills after interning from July 2020 to May 2022 as a data analyst. Among his intern duties were working on statistical game preparations for upcoming opponents, creating visualizations and interactive dashboards to assist with game preparations and outside projects and researching coach and scout requests.

DiSanto also previously worked for the XFL as a special project analyst, reviewing games to help provide information used to improve play.

Charles will serve as a data analyst for the Bills after previously serving as a football analytics intern for the team from May 2019 through April 2020, and then working as a data and analytics intern for the NFL in the summer. Among his intern duties with the league was identifying trends that impact the quality of games through data visualization involving weather, field surface, day of the week and kickoff time.

A Loyola of Chicago graduate, he finished his master’s in sports and exercise analytics at Marquette in May.

In an article for Marquette’s campus magazine in October, he was asked about his football experience.

“I played peewee football for a year, then got back into playing in eighth grade before playing all four years in high school,” he said. “I wasn’t the best athlete, but I enjoyed the game of football and the challenges that came with it – mental, physical, all of it.

“I’m normally a very quiet person, but animated in athletic competition. My love for defense (and football, in general) came about when watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense of the early 2000s. They flew around, they were physical, and they were explosive! It also wasn’t a bad time to be a college football fan in the state of Florida with Florida State, Miami, and Florida as national powerhouses. Up until I got an NFL internship with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, the Bucs were my favorite NFL team, and I’ve been a Notre Dame football fan for a while now.”