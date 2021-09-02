 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills add tight end Kahale Warring to their practice squad
0 comments
top story

Bills add tight end Kahale Warring to their practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Texans Packers Football

Kahale Warring spent two seasons with the Houston Texans.

 Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Bills have filled out their 16-player practice squad by signing tight end Kahale Warring. 

The Bills will be his fourth team since Aug. 23.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Warring was waived by the Colts on Tuesday after spending less than a week with the team following being waived from the Patriots, who had claimed him after he was waived by the Texans.

A 2019 third-rounder out of San Diego State, Warring had three catches in two seasons with the Texans, though he spent most of his tenure on injured reserve. He is listed at 6-5 and 252 pounds. 

In case you are wondering about his first name, Kahale is short for Kahalekuiokalani.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Ten West: Minnesota +1200 Is A Sneaky Play

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News