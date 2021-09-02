Bills add tight end Kahale Warring to their practice squad

The Bills have filled out their 16-player practice squad by signing tight end Kahale Warring.

The Bills will be his fourth team since Aug. 23.

Warring was waived by the Colts on Tuesday after spending less than a week with the team following being waived from the Patriots, who had claimed him after he was waived by the Texans.

A 2019 third-rounder out of San Diego State, Warring had three catches in two seasons with the Texans, though he spent most of his tenure on injured reserve. He is listed at 6-5 and 252 pounds.

In case you are wondering about his first name, Kahale is short for Kahalekuiokalani.