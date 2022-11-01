Bills add some insurance at safety with trade for Dean Marlowe

The Buffalo Bills are welcoming back a familiar face to provide some added insurance at the safety position.

The Bills re-acquired Dean Marlowe in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons in return for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Marlowe spent a little more than three seasons with the Bills, from Week 14 of the 2017 campaign through the 2020 season. He appeared in 26 games for Buffalo and started seven. He intercepted two passes off Tua Tagovailoa in a 56-26 win over Miami in the 2020 regular-season finale.

A 6-foot-1, 208-pounder, Marlowe gives the Bills a backup safety who knows Leslie Frazier’s defensive system inside and out. The Bills had only three "full-time" safeties on the roster.

Starter Jordan Poyer banged up his elbow making a tackle late in the win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. His availability for this Sunday's game against the New York Jets could be in question.

But even before Poyer’s latest injury, the Bills were a bit thin at safety due to the season-ending injury to Micah Hyde. Second-year man Damar Hamlin has filled in well as Hyde’s replacement. Third-year man Jaquan Johnson would take Poyer’s spot, if needed.

The only other safety on the roster, before the Marlowe acquisition, was Cam Lewis, who is in his fourth season with the Bills. Lewis played strictly at cornerback the past three seasons, but cross-trained at safety this summer.

Marlowe’s contract was up with the Bills after the 2020 season, and he played for the Detroit Lions in 2021. He played in 16 games last season, with nine starts, for the Lions.

This season in Atlanta, Marlowe saw limited duty in five of the first seven games. Then he started Sunday’s win over Carolina, playing 80 snaps in place of injured Falcon Jaylinn Hawkins.

Marlowe also has a lot of special teams experience. He was fifth on the Bills in special teams snaps in 2020.

In other moves:

• The Bills officially activated cornerback Tre'Davious White.

• To make room for White and Marlowe on the 53-man roster, they released receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

• Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was reinstated to the practice squad.

• Cornerback Jordan Miller was released from the practice squad.