Bills add receiver Lance Lenoir to roster

The Bills signed wide receiver Lance Lenoir and released receiver Tre Walker.
Lenoir, 26, has played in seven career games with the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, and has not appeared in a game since 2018. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks and was on the practice squad for part of the season.
He came into the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Western Illinois, where he is the school's career leader in receptions (273), receiving yards (3,796) and touchdowns (28).
Walker, a two-time All-Mountain West selection at San Diego State, had signed as an undrafted free agent.