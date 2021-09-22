Bills add offensive lineman Bobby Hart to practice squad

The Bills have signed much-maligned offensive lineman Bobby Hart to their practice squad.

He takes the spot vacated when Jack Anderson was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster Tuesday.

Hart was with the Bills in the offseason, training camp and preseason before being released at final roster cutdown. He was then signed by his hometown Miami Dolphins to their practice squad before being released this week.

Hart, a seventh-year pro, became a target of Bills fans' ire almost as soon as he was signed and the criticism intensified during the preseason.