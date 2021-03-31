Bills add former Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee

The Bills signed their second linebacker of the day, adding Marquel Lee on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee, 25, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round in 2017 and has spent the last four years with the team, though, he missed the 2020 season because of injury. Lee was placed on the physically unable to perform list after failing a physical at the start of training camp and waived with an injury settlement days later.

In an injury-riddled career, he has played in 34 games with 19 starts, posting 85 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He was limited to five games in 2019 after appearing in all 16 games in 2018 with 58 tackles, three trackles for a loss and three QB hits. He also played special teams.

As a rookie out of Wake Forest in 2017, he played in 13 games with 22 tackles and two tackles for loss.

His signing follows an agreement with former Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams.