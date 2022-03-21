Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills have added some depth to their offensive line.

The team announced Monday it has agreed to a one-year contract with former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Mancz, 29, broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following year, he started all 16 games at center. Mancz spent five years with the Texans, appearing in 58 games, with 28 starts, and overall has played in 63 games, starting 32 times.

Mancz spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts. He spent more than a month on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.