Bills add depth up front with signing of offensive lineman Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills have added some depth to their offensive line.
The team announced Monday it has agreed to a one-year contract with former Dolphins offensive lineman Greg Mancz. The deal was first reported by ESPN.
Mancz, 29, broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following year, he started all 16 games at center. Mancz spent five years with the Texans, appearing in 58 games, with 28 starts, and overall has played in 63 games, starting 32 times.
Mancz spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts. He spent more than a month on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.
After releasing Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams last week, the Bills had a need for depth up front. The team signed veteran Rodger Saffold last week, and he figures to get the first chance to be the starter at left guard. Mancz figures to get a chance to be the backup center to Mitch Morse. He also provides some insurance in case the Bills aren't able to retain Ryan Bates, who is a restricted free agent. Mancz has played center, right guard and right tackle during his NFL career.
The Bills tendered Bates a contract offer last week, which allows them to match any other offer he might receive in free agency. Given that the team is tight to the salary cap, however, there is no guarantee they'll be able to match if Bates does receive a lucrative offer elsewhere.
Mancz played collegiately at Toledo, starting starting 48 games for Toledo from 2011-14 and earning all All-Mid-American Conference honors in the final three years.