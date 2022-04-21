Bills add depth up front with addition of offensive lineman David Quessenberry

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Buffalo Bills added some experience to their offensive line Thursday by signing former Tennessee Titans right tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year deal.
A 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, the 31-year-old Quessenberry started all 17 games in the regular season last year for the Titans, in addition to the team's playoff game against Cincinnati.
In 2020, Quessenberry appeared in 12 games with the Titans, starting six times.
He figures to compete for the swing tackle job as the primary backup to starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.
We’ve signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year deal! ✍️#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qzr4uKvSSt— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 21, 2022