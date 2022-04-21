 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills add depth up front with addition of offensive lineman David Quessenberry

  • Updated
David Quessenberry (copy)

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who was signed by the Bills on Thursday, started 17 games during the 2021 regular season.

 Matt Patterson/Associated Press
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills added some experience to their offensive line Thursday by signing former Tennessee Titans right tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year deal.

A 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, the 31-year-old Quessenberry started all 17 games in the regular season last year for the Titans, in addition to the team's playoff game against Cincinnati. 

In 2020, Quessenberry appeared in 12 games with the Titans, starting six times. 

He figures to compete for the swing tackle job as the primary backup to starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

