Bills add depth to interior O-line by signing Jamir Douglas

The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their interior offensive line Friday by signing Tennessee Titans free agent guard Jamir Douglas.

A 6-foot-4, 309-pounder, Douglas has played in 46 games over the past four seasons with 11 starts. He entered the NFL in 2015 as a fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Arizona State.

He appeared in nine games on offense for the Titans last season. He played about half of two games but otherwise just saw a few snaps on occasion. In 2019, he started four games at right guard and one at center, playing about 35% of the Titans' offensive snaps.

Douglas spent most of the 2016 to '18 seasons on the practice squads of the Titans, Falcons and Patriots. In his rookie season, 2015, he played in all 16 games for Miami with six starts.

The other backups on the interior offensive line roster are Ike Boettger, who started seven games last season, along with Ryan Bates, who can play all five positions, and Jordan Devey.

