Bills add depth at running back with ex-Dolphin Matt Breida

The Buffalo Bills have a new veteran running back to add depth behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

The Bills signed four-year NFL veteran Matt Breida to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Breida, 26, only saw part-time duty as a backup with the Miami Dolphins last season. He played in 12 games, got 14% of the offensive snaps and rushed 59 times for 254 yards.

He brings speed to the Bills’ backfield. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds coming out of Georgia Southern University in 2017. He played his first three seasons with San Francisco.

The signing fills a roster spot that was held the past two years by backup running back T.J. Yeldon, who is a free agent. Yeldon was the No. 3 running back, and now Breida steps in as the favorite for that role. It also fills a hole in the roster and makes running back a bit less of a draft priority – unless a back the Bills love is available when they pick.

Breida has started only 19 of 55 NFL games, but he has a career rushing average of 4.9 yards a carry. He also is an effective receiver. He has 76 catches over four seasons.