Bills add depth at running back with ex-Dolphin Matt Breida

The Buffalo Bills have a new veteran running back to add depth behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.
The Bills signed four-year NFL veteran Matt Breida to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
Breida, 26, only saw part-time duty as a backup with the Miami Dolphins last season. He played in 12 games, got 14% of the offensive snaps and rushed 59 times for 254 yards.
He brings speed to the Bills’ backfield. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds coming out of Georgia Southern University in 2017. He played his first three seasons with San Francisco.
The signing fills a roster spot that was held the past two years by backup running back T.J. Yeldon, who is a free agent. Yeldon was the No. 3 running back, and now Breida steps in as the favorite for that role. It also fills a hole in the roster and makes running back a bit less of a draft priority – unless a back the Bills love is available when they pick.
Breida has started only 19 of 55 NFL games, but he has a career rushing average of 4.9 yards a carry. He also is an effective receiver. He has 76 catches over four seasons.
Breida gained 623 rushing yards and 120 receiving yards for the 49ers in 2019. He started that season as a key member of the Niners’ rotation, averaging 60 rushing yards a game. Then he missed three games with an ankle injury and lost his spot in the rotation as Niners backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman began producing better. Breida scored an 83-yard TD run vs. Cleveland in 2019 on which he reached a speed of 22.3 mph, according to NFL NextGen Stats. That made him the fastest ball-carrier on an individual play in the 2019 season. The Niners traded Breida last spring to Miami for a fifth-round pick.