Bills add depth at offensive tackle by bringing back Bobby Hart

The Buffalo Bills will bring back Bobby Hart to training camp for another year.

The team announced the signing of the 27-year-old offensive tackle to a one-year contract Monday. The move gives the Bills a second backup offensive tackle. The only other reserve tackle on the roster is second-year man Tommy Doyle, who is the current favorite to be the third, “swing” tackle for the upcoming season.

Hart spent training camp with the Bills last season and was released after the final preseason game. Buffalo re-signed Hart to the practice squad before the third game of the regular season, and he spent four weeks on that unit before Tennessee signed him to its active roster on Oct. 20. Hart played in three games, starting one, for the Titans before being released.

The Bills then signed him again to the practice squad. He was on the active roster for four games late in the season and saw action on two offensive plays.

Hart started 66 games over six seasons, from 2015 through 2020.

