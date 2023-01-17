Bills add defensive tackle Broughton, wide receiver Patmon to practice squad

The Bills signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

The Bills released wide receiver Tanner Gentry, a former Wyoming teammate of Josh Allen, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

Broughton was signed to the Bills practice squad on Dec. 6 and he was released Saturday before being re-signed. He spent two weeks earlier in the season with Kansas City.

Patmon, who is listed at 6-4, was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 out of Washington State and played in eight games last season. He has six career receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, including two receptions for 24 yards in one game this season.

He was waived by the Colts in early October and then signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He has been waived and signed back to the practice squad a number of times this season.