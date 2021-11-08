 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills add cornerback Nick McCloud to practice squad
0 comments

Bills add cornerback Nick McCloud to practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15 final

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nick McCloud intercepts the ball in the second quarter against Chicago.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Nick McCloud to the practice squad after he was waived last week by the Cincinnati Bengals.

McCloud joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent and was with the team until final roster cutdowns. He had an interception in the preseason game against the Bears and finished with nine tackles in the three preseason games. 

He then was signed off waivers by the Bengals. He played in two games for the Bengals, in Week 4 against Jacksonville and Week 6 against Detroit.  

Read the full story from News Albany Bureau Chief Tom Precious

McCloud spent three years at North Carolina State, graduated, then transferred to Notre Dame for the 2020 season. Overall, he made 31 career starts and was a team captain at N.C. State. McCloud probably improved his stock by posting good pro-day numbers. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 to 4.47 seconds, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News