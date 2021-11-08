Bills add cornerback Nick McCloud to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Nick McCloud to the practice squad after he was waived last week by the Cincinnati Bengals.

McCloud joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent and was with the team until final roster cutdowns. He had an interception in the preseason game against the Bears and finished with nine tackles in the three preseason games.

He then was signed off waivers by the Bengals. He played in two games for the Bengals, in Week 4 against Jacksonville and Week 6 against Detroit.

McCloud spent three years at North Carolina State, graduated, then transferred to Notre Dame for the 2020 season. Overall, he made 31 career starts and was a team captain at N.C. State. McCloud probably improved his stock by posting good pro-day numbers. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 to 4.47 seconds, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.