Bills activate WR John Brown, but place him on NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list

John Brown is back – kind of.
The Buffalo Bills activated the veteran wide receiver from injured reserve Monday, only to place him on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.
Brown was deemed to be a high-risk close contact of running back T.J. Yeldon, who tested positive Sunday for Covid-19. As a result, Brown will not play against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade, both of whom are on the team's practice squad, were also deemed to be close contacts of Yeldon and also went on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
Brown, who has missed the past four games on injured reserve, will instead get one more week to rest the ankle injury he originally suffered in Week 10 against Arizona. He could potentially play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
High-risk contacts are required to isolate for a minimum of five days. They can return to the team provided their Covid-19 tests during that time come back negative.
The Bills released wide receiver Jake Kumerow last week from the 53-man roster, a move that led many to believe Brown's return was imminent. Instead, the team will go with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts at wide receiver against the Patriots.