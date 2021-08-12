Bills activate tackle Dion Dawkins from Covid-19 list

The Bills have activated offensive tackle Dion Dawkins from the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Dawkins was placed on the list at the start of training camp. He has been working on the sideline at practice the last few days in preparation for a return to the active roster.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that it was "great" to have Dawkins back with the team, but noted his situation is a "great reminder to all of us" on the dangers of Covid.

The Bills visit the Detroit Lions on Friday night in the preseason opener.