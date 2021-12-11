 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano
0 comments

Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Chiefs pregame

Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) has been activated.

 James P. McCoy

The Bills have activated guard Jon Feliciano in advance of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Feliciano last played against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He has been sidelined with a strained calf. 

Feliciano's return could boost an offensive line that has struggled in the run game, especially against Tampa's defense, which has allowed just eight rushing touchdowns. 

Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas was released to make room for Feliciano on the active roster.

The Bills also activated three players: linebacker Joe-Giles Harris, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and defensive tackle Eli Ankou. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News