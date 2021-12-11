Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano before Tampa game

The Bills have activated guard Jon Feliciano in advance of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Feliciano last played against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He has been sidelined with a strained calf.

Feliciano's return could boost an offensive line that has struggled in the run game, especially against Tampa's defense, which has allowed just eight rushing touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas was released to make room for Feliciano on the active roster.

The Bills also activated three players: linebacker Joe-Giles Harris, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.