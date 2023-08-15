The Buffalo Bills have activated linebacker and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Matakevich missed all of training camp with a right calf injury. He was on the field when the Bills practiced Tuesday.

He was placed on the PUP list a day before camp began, which was a bit of a surprise because he did not appear to be hampered by an injury during the spring and took part in team workouts.

Matakevich is entering his seventh year in the league and his third with the Bills. His play on special teams earned him a team captain nod in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he led the Bills in special-teams tackles, with 13. Last season, he had six. His 75 special teams tackles since 2016, when he entered the league with Pittsburgh, are the most by any player in the NFL over that stretch.