 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills activate linebacker Marquel Lee off Covid-19 list
0 comments

Bills activate linebacker Marquel Lee off Covid-19 list

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Marquel Lee Raiders Vikings Football

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis.

 Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Bills activated linebacker Marquel Lee from the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday. 

He had been on the list since Aug. 10. 

Lee, who signed with the Bills on March 31, did not appear in any games in the 2020 season and had 104 tackles in 34 games with the Raiders in the three previous seasons. He started 10 games in 2018 with 58 tackles. 

The Bills released offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez to make room for Lee on the active roster. 

Gonzalez, who signed at the end of May, went undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed as a rookie free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He was released in the final roster cutdowns and did not play any games last season.

In other transactions, offensive lineman Marquel Harrell was signed by the Carolina Panthers after being released by the Bills

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: All in with the San Francisco Giants

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News