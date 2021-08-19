Bills activate linebacker Marquel Lee off Covid-19 list

The Bills activated linebacker Marquel Lee from the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday.

He had been on the list since Aug. 10.

Lee, who signed with the Bills on March 31, did not appear in any games in the 2020 season and had 104 tackles in 34 games with the Raiders in the three previous seasons. He started 10 games in 2018 with 58 tackles.

The Bills released offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez to make room for Lee on the active roster.

Gonzalez, who signed at the end of May, went undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed as a rookie free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He was released in the final roster cutdowns and did not play any games last season.

In other transactions, offensive lineman Marquel Harrell was signed by the Carolina Panthers after being released by the Bills