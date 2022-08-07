Bills activate guard Rodger Saffold off non-football injury list

The Bills have activated guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list.

Saffold missed the start of training camp with injured ribs after a car accident last month and has been working his way back with increased activity on the sideline as camp has continued.

Saffold was on the field Sunday as the Bills returned to St. John Fisher University for a practice with helmets and shoulder pads.

His return is another step in the Bills' hopes to get practice time and continuity on the offensive line.

Saffold signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March. A 13-year veteran, he spent the last three seasons with Tennessee.

Players not practicing Sunday: CB Taron Johnson, WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Khalil Shakir, C Mitch Morse. Shakir and Morse were on the bike to start.

Offensive lineman Greg Mancz is sporting a right arm brace.