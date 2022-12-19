 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills activate guard Ike Boettger to 53-man roster

Bills Colts (copy) (copy)

The Bills added guard Ike Boettger (65) to the 53-man roster Monday.

 Harry Scull Jr.
Some much-needed help is on the way for the Buffalo Bills' offensive line.

The team activated guard Ike Boettger to the 53-man roster Monday, nearly a year after he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon against the New England Patriots on Dec. 26, 2021. 

Boettger had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list all season, and his three-week practice window was set to expire, meaning the team either needed to activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. 

He joins the active roster at a good time, considering center Mitch Morse is in the NFL's concussion protocol after being hurt in Saturday's victory over the Miami Dolphins. Starting right guard Ryan Bates missed that game with an ankle injury. 

Boettger, 28, is a 6-foot-6, 313-pounder who has made 17 career starts over the previous four seasons with the Bills. He appeared in 15 games, starting 10 times, before getting hurt last year against New England.

"Ike's awesome. He's had a great mindset this whole time," Bates said last week. "It's been awesome to have him back out there. He's looking good out there. He's strong like bull. He's great at what he does. I can't wait to see when he gets comfortable again, because he's going to be a good player. He's an asset to have in the room."

Boettger spoke to The Buffalo News last week about his progress.

“It's been awesome just being back out there with the boys and just playing football again,” Boettger said Thursday. “You know, it's been a long time. It's feeling a lot better than I expected. I jumped right back in. I kind of went full-speed ahead from the start, just because I want to knock the rust off as fast as I could. I feel like it's coming back to me now. Every day is a little bit better. Every week has been a huge jump. I've been super excited with how the progression has gone.”

To make room on the roster, the Bills released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

