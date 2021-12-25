Bills activate Dion Dawkins from Covid-19 list

The Buffalo Bills activated left tackle Dion Dawkins from the reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday, potentially adding some stability to the offensive line for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots.

Dawkins tested positive for a second bout with Covid on Dec. 17 and did not play last week against Carolina. He had a lengthy battle with Covid-19 at the start of training camp that required hospitalization.

Assuming Dawkins plays, rookie Spencer Brown would be able to move back to right tackle after incurring five penalties last week in Dawkins’ place on the left side. Daryl Williams would return to right guard after playing right tackle last week.

Linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford remain on the Covid-19 list. Ford was added Friday.

Also, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not travel with the team and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Lotulelei did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was elevated from the practice squad.

The Bills also announced that Jacques Cesaire will coach the defensive line and Matt Smiley will coach special teams.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington and special teams coach Heath Farwell are on the Covid-19 list.