Bills activate Beasley, Davis, Feliciano and Epenesa off reserve/Covid-19 list

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A day after the NFL changed its Covid protocols, the Bills have activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

The league and the players union agreed Tuesday to cut isolation time from 10 days to five for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. The change is contingent on the player being asymptomatic. Ahead of the change, Feliciano would have been eligible to return Wednesday, but Beasley and Davis would have each had more time on the Covid list, as they are unvaccinated.

"I'm not gonna be too detailed on individuals, of who would've and who wouldn't have (returned)," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday when asked about the rule change affecting availability for Bills players. "But just overall, a general yes, in terms of the change in the protocols."

McDermott said "for the most part," those players will be full participants Wednesday, but it will be decided on an individual level. The Bills will hold a walkthrough Wednesday and will release the first injury report of the week.