Bills act quickly, promote Matt Smiley to replace Heath Farwell on special teams

The Buffalo Bills bid goodbye to special teams coordinator Heath Farwell Wednesday and wasted no time in filling his seat.

Head coach Sean McDermott promoted assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley to the coordinator job just two hours after news broke that Farwell was jumping ship to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smiley, 43, was hired by McDermott in 2017 less than a month after the head coach took over in Buffalo. Smiley has served the past five years as special teams assistant. The first two were under Danny Crossman, and Smiley was retained on the staff even though Crossman was fired after the 2018 season. Smiley worked with Farwell the past three seasons.

The shakeup at coordinator comes in the wake of the Bills’ special teams miscue at the end of regulation in the divisional playoff loss at Kansas City. The Bills could have killed a couple of seconds off the clock by kicking short of the end zone, but place kicker Tyler Bass booted his kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.