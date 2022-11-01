Bills acquire Colts running back Nyheim Hines at trade deadline

The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts just before Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.

Hines, 25, had 18 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown this season, along with 25 receptions for 188 yards. His threat as a pass-catcher can further open up this Bills offense.

"(He’s) versatile as hell," an AFC defensive assistant told The Buffalo News. "Tough matchup vs. linebackers in space. Can't spy Josh Allen or double-team Stefon Diggs as much with Hines as a receiving threat. Tough runner for his size, too."

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Hines has 300 carries for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. He also has 235 catches for 1,725 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Buffalo is familiar with his ability to produce: Hines scorched the Bills for draw-play runs of 33 and 29 yards in the Bills' 27-24 playoff win over the Colts in January of 2021. Hines had 83 yards on seven touches that game.

He is listed at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds.

Hines is a North Carolina native and attended NC State, where he also ran track and field.

Moss, a third-round pick in 2020, gets a fresh start in Indianapolis. He had 91 yards on 17 carries this season, including a 43-yard run against the Dolphins. He added another 27 yards on seven catches. However, Moss was inactive against Kansas City. Moss was then active against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but did not see the field.

In his first two years with the team, Moss had 826 rushing yards on 208 attempts in 16 games.

