Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected from the final minute of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for making contact with an official.

That official was referee John Hussey, who clearly was agitated after Epenesa elbowed him in the ribs, though it appears it was inadvertent. Hussey put his hands on Epenesa's back as players were being separated. Epenesa swung his elbows behind him, hitting Hussey.

Replays show Hussey yelling at Epenesa, "You get out of here. You get out," while he is held back by another official.

Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa reached the locker a minute before his teammates, as he was ejected for elbowing referee John Hussey, who is livid. SVP/officiating Walt Anderson affirmed the ejection. 5th ejection of season, 2nd by Hussey in 2 weeks.pic.twitter.com/eoDHKl1Rah — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) October 9, 2022

Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey.

According to a replay of that incident, Hernandez makes contact with Hussey's back while Hernandez and teammate Kelvin Beachum are trying to get to Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, who threw running back James Conner to the ground. Hussey helps separate the players and then appears to pursue Hernandez, who is off screen in this clip.

"I went over there to get my teammate, bumped into the ref unintentionally, things happened the way it happened," Hernandez told reporters. "Can’t control it, can’t do anything. As bad as I wanted to stay in there with the guys and finish the game, couldn’t have done anything about it.”

Video of #Cardinals Will Hernandez pushing an official and getting ejected. pic.twitter.com/EAV9sAZvEm — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) October 2, 2022

Hernandez was not suspended or fined. Luvu was hit with a $10,609 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Epenesa won't find out until later in the week whether he is being fined.

A.J. Epenesa not diving into too much detail about what happened at the end of the game that led to his ejection."I want to say tempers just got a little too high. Energy was getting up. Maybe some frustrations from the other side."#Bills #Steelers pic.twitter.com/YGurkIGA2P — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 9, 2022

The incident began when Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson dove at the left leg of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn't appreciate the hit and got up and shoved Lawson. Multiple Steelers grabbed Lawson, and things appeared to be settling down when Epenesa made contact with Hussey.

Lawson also left the field with a minute remaining, but was not ejected.

The ejection is the fifth in the NFL this season, according to Football Zebras.