Bills' A.J. Epenesa is second player in 2 weeks ejected for contact with referee John Hussey

  • Updated
  • 0
AJ Epenesa ejected

Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected from the final minute of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for making contact with an official. 

That official was referee John Hussey, who clearly was agitated after Epenesa elbowed him in the ribs, though it appears it was inadvertent. Hussey put his hands on Epenesa's back as players were being separated. Epenesa swung his elbows behind him, hitting Hussey. 

Replays show Hussey yelling at Epenesa, "You get out of here. You get out," while he is held back by another official. 

Epenesa's ejection was the second in two weeks for Hussey's crew, with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez getting tossed last week, also for making contact with Hussey. 

According to a replay of that incident, Hernandez makes contact with Hussey's back while Hernandez and teammate Kelvin Beachum are trying to get to Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, who threw running back James Conner to the ground. Hussey helps separate the players and then appears to pursue Hernandez, who is off screen in this clip. 

"I went over there to get my teammate, bumped into the ref unintentionally, things happened the way it happened," Hernandez told reporters. "Can’t control it, can’t do anything. As bad as I wanted to stay in there with the guys and finish the game, couldn’t have done anything about it.”

Hernandez was not suspended or fined. Luvu was hit with a $10,609 fine for unnecessary roughness

Epenesa won't find out until later in the week whether he is being fined. 

The incident began when Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson dove at the left leg of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn't appreciate the hit and got up and shoved Lawson. Multiple Steelers grabbed Lawson, and things appeared to be settling down when Epenesa made contact with Hussey.

Lawson also left the field with a minute remaining, but was not ejected. 

The ejection is the fifth in the NFL this season, according to Football Zebras.  

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

"Poyer has done everything asked of him from the time he signed with the Bills," writes Jay Skurski. "As his All-Pro selection last season and his first four games this year have shown, he’s still playing at an elite level. This promises to be a tough call for general manager Brandon Beane."

