Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of rookie minicamp, spring practices

Brandon Beane was asked during a radio interview a couple of days after the NFL Draft wrapped up if he’s ready to start enjoying some time on the golf course.

“We’re getting closer,” was the response from the Buffalo Bills’ general manager.

It’s correct that the only true offseason in the NFL is approaching, but there is still work to be done. The Bills and every other NFL team are in the beginning stages of their offseason conditioning program. Soon to follow are 10 “organized team activities” and a mandatory minicamp before the summer break that precedes training camp.

For Beane, the work on building a roster continues. The team has yet to finalize contracts with its class of rookie undrafted free agents, but when it does so, the 90-man roster will be close to full. Beane said immediately after the draft that he did not plan to expand the roster to 90 players right away, leaving open at least a few spots should a player in the third (or fourth) wave of free agency be deemed a good fit.

“The job between now and when we show up at St. John Fisher is to try and make this team as competitive as possible – every single position,” Beane said on WGR. “So we're not done. … There will be more veterans on the street. We'll continue to kind of circulate through the waiver wire at this point.”

Still, the major pieces for the 2022 Bills are in place. Following the draft, it’s a good time for an initial, 53-man projection of what the roster will look like in September.

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum.

Cut (1): Matt Barkley.

Analysis: By now, it has been well-established that, in years not impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, coach Sean McDermott prefers to carry just two quarterbacks on the active roster. Those two will be Allen and Keenum, barring injury. To date, the Bills haven’t brought in a fourth quarterback, so it seems like a slam dunk Barkley will be the practice squad quarterback.

Running backs/fullbacks (5): Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.

Cut (1): Duke Johnson.

Analysis: It’s hard to see the Bills moving on from Moss, a former third-round pick, as he enters his third NFL season. It’s equally hard to see his path to playing time, though, unless new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey favors keeping four running backs active on game day. Under former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, that was rarely the case, and with Jones occupying the third active spot for special teams, that meant a running back was usually a healthy inactive. Singletary’s strong close to the 2021 season puts him atop the depth chart at this point, and Cook’s status as a second-round pick likely means the offensive staff sees a role for him on game days.

Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow.

Cuts (2): Isaiah Hodgins, Tanner Gentry.

Analysis: Seven receivers is pushing it, but finding a way to trim that number is tough. The addition of Shakir in the fifth round makes for a crowded room. Stevenson and Kumerow might not be locks, but they each bring value on special teams, which makes it tough to project either getting cut. Hodgins, a former sixth-round pick, is the one player most affected by the addition of Shakir. McKenzie, Stevenson and Shakir figure to compete for return responsibilities. For Stevenson, that might be key to making the roster.

Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard.

Cuts (2): Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris.

Analysis: One way to keep seven receivers is to go lighter at another position. By the end of last season, the Bills were using Knox as their lone tight end. Signing Howard in free agency gives them an opportunity to run more two-tight end sets.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, Cody Ford, Greg Mancz.

Cuts (3): Bobby Hart, Jacob Capra, Luke Tenuta.

Injured reserve (1): Ike Boettger.

Analysis: Boettger suffered a torn Achilles tendon the day after Christmas last season, so his availability for the beginning of the season is in doubt. One way to keep him around is to have him make the initial 53-man roster, then place him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return when fully healthy. Ford hasn’t worked out as a second-round draft pick, but he’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal and provides affordable veteran depth. He also has some positional flexibility. Quessenberry and Doyle figure to compete for the swing tackle job behind Dawkins and Brown. The loser of that competition could be in roster jeopardy. Mancz has experience at center, which makes him the projected primary backup to Morse.

Defensive line (9): Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Tim Settle, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips.

Cuts (3): Mike Love, Brandin Bryant, Eli Ankou.

Analysis: No position group on the roster has undergone quite as many changes as the defensive line. Except for Ed Oliver, none of the other three defensive tackles projected here to make the team was with the organization in 2021. The crown jewel of the offseason, Miller, will be counted on to provide veteran leadership for the three young defensive ends – Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa – who figure to get the most playing time behind him. Lawson should help the defensive line as a run defender. In addition to adding more juice to the pass rush with Miller’s addition, Beane prioritized being tougher up the middle against the run. Bryant and Ankou are firmly on the roster and could push the coaching staff to keep 10 along the defensive line with a strong training camp.

Linebackers (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, Andre Smith.

Cuts (3): Joe Giles-Harris, Marquel Lee, Baylon Spector.

Analysis: The Bills could decide to go with just five linebackers if they want to keep another player at a different position, but we’ll go with six for now because all the reserves figure to be key contributors on special teams. After A.J. Klein was released, the question becomes, who is the first linebacker to come into the game should Milano or Edmunds need to come out? Additionally, who is the third linebacker if the Bills go to a traditional 4-3 scheme?

Cornerbacks (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis.

Cuts (4): Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin, Tim Harris, Christian Benford.

Analysis: The Bills filled the biggest remaining need on their roster by drafting Elam in the first round. They doubled down at the position by taking Villanova's Benford on Day 3, but he faces an uphill battle in trying to land a spot on the active roster. It’s possible the Bills still could look to add a veteran here because they are relatively inexperienced behind White, who might not be ready for the start of the season as he returns from knee surgery. In that case, Lewis figures to be the one most vulnerable.

Safeties (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin.

Cut (1): Josh Thomas.

The Bills didn’t end up drafting a safety. What that means for Poyer’s long-term future remains to be seen after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, went public with a request for a contract extension. For now, though, this is one of the easier positions on the roster to project.

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Matt Araiza.

Cut (1): Matt Haack.

Analysis: Spending a draft pick, even one in the sixth round, on a punter usually means a team wants that player to win the job. That’s the case here with Araiza, but it should not be assumed he’s a roster lock. Araiza has plenty to learn when it comes to improving his hang time on punts, kicking directionally and, perhaps most importantly, holding. That’s something he had very little experience with in college, but is critical to Bass’ success. The thinking here is Araiza shows enough in training camp that the Bills don’t want to risk exposing him to waivers.

