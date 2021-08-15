Bills 53-man roster projection after preseason opener

Preseason or not, Sean McDermott wanted to see his team pull out a victory Friday night.
So, too, did the veterans who watched from the sideline during the Buffalo Bills’ 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. McDermott chose to lean toward giving the team’s younger players more time on the field. With just three preseason games, the opportunities for evaluating those players are fewer than in years past, so many of Buffalo’s projected starters watched as the team lost a late lead, only to see the offense get in position for the go-ahead field goal with just 15 seconds remaining.
“It’s great to see,” McDermott said of how engaged the veterans were from the sideline. “These guys cheer for each other, and they pull for each other. It means something to them, even though it's a preseason game. That's what competitors do, you go out there and you try to win the game with what you have at your disposal in terms of the call sheet and the game plan. I credit the guys; those were good situations for us to be in. I thought we did get sloppy, though, at times and so we've got a lot to work on for this game.”
That work will continue at practice, the next of which begins at 4 p.m. Sunday. Before then, it’s a good chance to project the 53-man roster with just two exhibition games remaining on the schedule:
Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky.
Cuts (2): Davis Webb, Jake Fromm.
Analysis: This has little to do with how Webb and Fromm performed against the Lions – because each did well – and more to do with the numbers at other positions. If the Bills want to keep, for example, seven wide receivers, it’s hard to make the numbers work with three quarterbacks on the active roster. There is some risk involved with exposing both Webb and Fromm to waivers, but the Bills should be able to add at least one of them to the practice squad. If either or both continues to perform well in the preseason, however, they could make the Bills rethink that stance.
Running backs/fullback (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.
Cuts (2): Antonio Williams, Christian Wade.
Analysis: Breida didn’t overwhelm in his first game for the Bills, averaging 2.7 yards per carry on 10 attempts. He did add a pair of catches for 15 yards. If the Bills keep four running backs, the third is usually inactive with Jones active because of his key roles on special teams. Breida looks to be slightly ahead of Williams in that race. Williams fumbled against the Lions, which won’t help his case. Wade’s shoulder injury, which caused him to miss Friday’s game, likely ends any chance he had of making the 53-man roster.
Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister, Tommy Sweeney.
Cuts (3): Nate Becker, Quintin Morris, Bug Howard.
Analysis: One of the highlights of Friday’s game was seeing Sweeney back on the field after he missed all of last season following a case of myocarditis that resulted from a Covid-19 infection. Sweeney finished with two catches for 34 yards. “It’s awesome,” McDermott said. “Tommy's a very resilient young man and I think that his teammates have seen that over the course of a year.” Hollister was in the right spot to recover Williams’ fumble, while Knox’s spot as the presumed starter doesn’t look to be in jeopardy. It’s unclear if Howard is dealing with an injury, because he didn’t dress for the game. By keeping Gilliam, the Bills have an option for a fourth tight end, given that he’s worked both there and at fullback.
Wide receivers (6): Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow.
Cuts (6): Marquez Stevenson, Duke Williams, Brandon Powell, Lance Lenoir, Isaiah Hodgins, Tanner Gentry.
Analysis: There is some separation forming within this group. McKenzie does not seem to be on the roster bubble, and Kumerow has worked his way into near-lock status. Hodgins suffered a knee injury against the Lions, the severity of which has not yet been determined. That could have a big impact on the fight for the last one or two spots on the active roster. The hardest question right now is what to do with Stevenson, who had the biggest play of Friday’s game with a 42-yard connection from Fromm that helped set up the winning field goal. Can he convince the Bills they should keep seven receivers? Another game or two like Friday might do it, but from this corner, he’s not quite there yet.
Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, Ike Boettger, Tommy Doyle.
Cuts (10): Forrest Lamp, Tyler Gauthier, Jack Anderson, Steven Gonzalez, Marquel Harrell, Syrus Tuitele, Bobby Hart, Jordan Devey, Caleb Benenoch, Jamil Douglas.
Analysis: A calf injury suffered by Lamp has put his roster spot in serious jeopardy. Hart struggled a great deal against the Lions, and with two drafted rookies ahead of him he looks to be in danger of being cut. Doyle has had some shaky moments, but as a fifth-round pick, he is going to get every opportunity to make the 53-man roster. Bates looks to be locked in as the backup center and has some positional versatility, while Brown has started in place of Dawkins and has the inside track on being the swing tackle.
Defensive line (10): Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada.
Cuts (6): Daryl Johnson Jr., Mike Love, Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, Vernon Butler Jr., Treyvon Hester.
Analysis: The Bills gave substantial playing time to their young players at defensive end, but it did little to create much separation. It’s clear Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa are all making the team. If Hughes and Addison are safe as the veteran leaders, that leaves a competition between Obada and Johnson for a sixth defensive end spot. That is a tight contest, but Obada’s ability to flex inside pushes him ahead slightly. Both players will be key contributors on special teams, as well.
Linebackers (6): Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, Andre Smith, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson.
Cuts (4): Tyrell Adams, Marquel Lee, Joe Giles-Harris, Mike Bell Jr.
Analysis: Smith led the Bills with eight tackles and had a terrific interception negated by a penalty. He looks close to working his way off the roster bubble. Adams has been underwhelming and played just 13 snaps against the Lions. The Bills might be able to get away with just five players at this position if they want to keep one more at another position.
Cornerbacks (5): Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal.
Cuts (4): Rachad Wildgoose, Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin.
Analysis: It might be time to question the Bills’ depth at cornerback. Jackson has provided no real challenge to Wallace as the starter opposite White. Neal worked some at outside cornerback against the Lions, but it’s hard to see why the team doesn’t look to bring in a more established veteran for depth purposes. The young cornerbacks in the game late for the Bills do not look close to being ready for a spot on the active roster.
Safeties (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin
Cuts (2): Josh Thomas, Tariq Thompson.
Analysis: Thomas got the start against the Lions and might be slightly ahead of Hamlin at this point, making for an under-the-radar roster battle. Hamlin, though, was a sixth-round draft pick, and still has time to make up ground.
Specialists (3): Reid Ferguson, Matt Haack, Tyler Bass.
Cuts: None.
Analysis: Nothing to see here. All three looked to be ready for the regular season Friday.