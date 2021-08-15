Bills 53-man roster projection after preseason opener

Analysis: One of the highlights of Friday’s game was seeing Sweeney back on the field after he missed all of last season following a case of myocarditis that resulted from a Covid-19 infection. Sweeney finished with two catches for 34 yards. “It’s awesome,” McDermott said. “Tommy's a very resilient young man and I think that his teammates have seen that over the course of a year.” Hollister was in the right spot to recover Williams’ fumble, while Knox’s spot as the presumed starter doesn’t look to be in jeopardy. It’s unclear if Howard is dealing with an injury, because he didn’t dress for the game. By keeping Gilliam, the Bills have an option for a fourth tight end, given that he’s worked both there and at fullback.

Analysis: There is some separation forming within this group. McKenzie does not seem to be on the roster bubble, and Kumerow has worked his way into near-lock status. Hodgins suffered a knee injury against the Lions, the severity of which has not yet been determined. That could have a big impact on the fight for the last one or two spots on the active roster. The hardest question right now is what to do with Stevenson, who had the biggest play of Friday’s game with a 42-yard connection from Fromm that helped set up the winning field goal. Can he convince the Bills they should keep seven receivers? Another game or two like Friday might do it, but from this corner, he’s not quite there yet.