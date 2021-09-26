Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Sanders caught his first two touchdowns with the Bills.

Stars of the game:

• Josh Allen: Completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards, four TDs, 129.8 passer rating. He also rushed for nine yards, TD on four carries. Allen's rushing touchdown was his 26th of his career and sets the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB. He had been tied with Jack Kemp. Allen also reached 100 career touchdowns.

• Emmanuel Sanders: Five catches, 94 yards, two TDs.

• Cole Beasley: Game highs with 11 catches and 98 receiving yards.

• Micah Hyde: Five tackles, two pass breakups, interception.

Shutout streak snapped: The defense allowed its first points in the first half this season on a coverage breakdown, allowing Antonio Gibson to take a screen pass 73 yards for a touchdown, trimming the Bills’ lead to 21-7 with 9:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Isaiah McKenzie then made a crucial mistake by allowing the ensuing kickoff to bounce. It was recovered by Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins for what was essentially a long onside kick. Washington took over on the Buffalo 24 and Heinicke scrambled for a four-yard touchdown, chopping the Bills’ lead to 21-14.