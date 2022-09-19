Bills 41, Titans 7: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

The Bills beat Tennessee 41-7 Monday at Highmark Stadium. It was the Bills’ first home win on a Monday night since a 27-20 win against Denver on Sept. 26, 1994.

Here’s how it happened:

The Bills (2-0) went to a fullback for their first touchdown and a 7-0 lead, an 11-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to Reggie Gilliam, the second time in both games this season that the Bills scored a touchdown in their opening drive.

On the Titans’ opening drive, though, the Bills challenged a completion by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but officials ruled that it was a fair catch and on the next play, Derrick Henry bulldozed into the end zone to help the Titans (0-2) tie the game at 7-7 with 5:23 left in the first.

On fourth-and-1 from the 26 with about 7½ minutes left in the first half, Bills lineman Greg Van Roten was called for a false start, which set up Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal that gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.

When it appeared the Bills would get the benefit of a flag for offsides against the Titans late in the first half, they called a timeout and when play resumed, Allen found Stefon Diggs on fourth-and-1 from the 4 for a touchdown with a minute left in the first half. The eight-play drive took more than four minutes, and gave the Bills a 17-7 lead at the half.

The third quarter, though, turned into an offensive outburst for the Bills. The Bills scored 24 points, including three touchdowns, in the 15-minute frame, beginning with Allen’s 46-yard touchdown to Diggs that gave the Bills an 24-7 lead and capped off an efficient seven-play, 80-yard drive of two minutes, 26 seconds. Bass’ second field goal opened the lead to 27-7, and Jordan Poyer’s interception set up Allen’s third touchdown pass to Diggs, a 14-yard pass that made it 34-7 with 5:34 left in the third.

The Bills' 24 third-quarter points are the second-most in team history for points in a third quarter; the Bills scored 28 points in a game against Carolina on Sept. 10, 1995.

Then, less than two minutes later, Matt Milano’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown opened the lead to 41-7.

Stars of the game:

• Josh Allen, Bills: In three quarters against the Titans, Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Stefon Diggs. Case Keenum replaced Allen to start the fourth quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Stefon Diggs, Bills: 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

• Taron Johnson, Bills: Five tackles.

First come, first served: The Bills have scored a touchdown on their opening drive in each of the past seven games, including playoff games, and according to ESPN Stats and Info, it’s the second-longest streak by any team in the last 40 seasons. The Atlanta Falcons had eight straight games with opening-drive touchdowns in 2016.

First time for everything: The Bills punted for the first time this season in the third quarter, and Titans returner Kyle Phillips muffed the return inside the Titans 20. Tyrell Dodson recovered the fumble for the Bills, which set up Bass’ second field goal, the 37-yard kick midway through the third.

That’s a TD for Derrick Henry: Henry, the Titans’ titanic running back, scored his first regular-season touchdown since Week 6 of the 2021 regular season – a game in which he scored three touchdowns in a 34-31 win against the Bills on Oct. 18 in Nashville. Henry scored 10 touchdowns in eight games, but missed the second half of the 2021 season – nine games – due to fractured bone in his right foot.

Henry scored the Titans’ lone touchdown and ran for 25 yards on 13 carries.

Ouch, Tennessee: By the end of the first half, a Titans roster already hit by injuries was impacted by even more injuries. Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan sustained a knee injury on the Titans’ first offensive play from scrimmage and was questionable to return. The Titans also had a pair of outside linebackers leave during the first half, as well: Ola Adeniyi (wrist) and Bud Dupree (hip).

Running back Trenton Cannon was also out for the second half with a knee injury.

Bills injuries: Cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field by ambulance with about 45 seconds left in the second quarter, after Tremaine Edmunds collided with him. Jackson’s head snapped backwards in the collision, and he remained on the field for several minutes as an ambulance went onto the field. WGR AM-550 reported that Jackson had movement in his arms and legs after the play, and the Bills announced that Jackson was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he would undergo a CT scan and an X-ray. The Bills also said Jackson had full movement in his extremities.

Safety Micah Hyde was taken off the field on a cart with about two minutes left in the third quarter, and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he exited. The Bills announced in the fourth quarter that Hyde (neck), Milano (stinger), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were out for the game.

Bills center Mitch Morse left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury.

Next: Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.