Bills 40, Texans 0: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

• Tremaine Edmunds, Bills: Team-high six tackles, INT.

Boogie time: Bills rookie second-round pick Boogie Basham recorded his first career sack in his first career game, nearly dropping Mills for a safety early in the second quarter. The defensive end from Wake Forest was a healthy inactive for the first three games of the season.

Ford benched: The Bills benched offensive lineman Cody Ford, the team’s second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2019, despite fellow starting guard Jon Feliciano missing the game with a concussion. Ford started the first three games of the season at right guard.

The starting offensive line against the Texans, from left to right: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams and Spencer Brown, the rookie third-round pick from Northern Iowa.

Ford entered the game at right guard for one play when Dawkins was slow to get up late in the third quarter. Williams moved to right tackle, Brown to left tackle. Ford returned to the game amid wholesale substitutions midway through the fourth quarter.