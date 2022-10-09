Bills 38, Steelers 3: How it happened, key plays, standout players

A two-touchdown favorite Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills flexed their muscles with a 31-point, 400-yard, two-takeaway first half on their way to a 38-3 victory at blustery Highmark Stadium.

Here is a recap as the Bills moved to 4-1 on the season:

Top plays

• A muffed kickoff and short return by Taiwan Jones forced the Bills to start at their 2-yard line to open the game. No matter.

On third down, the Bills used a seven-man protection against a four-man pass rush to create time for quarterback Josh Allen.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis, lined up wide left, ran a post route behind cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Tre Norwood and caught Allen’s pass in-stride at the 40 to score a 98-yard touchdown.

It was the longest completion of Allen’s career (the previous was 75 yards) and was the 23rd touchdown pass of at least 98 yards in NFL history and first since New Orleans’ Drew Brees in 2016.

• Leading 10-3 and having left points on the field (a blocked field goal and an Allen interception to the end zone), the Bills took command with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

Connecting with Davis again, Allen threw a 62-yard touchdown down the middle as Davis used one hand to fight off Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the other to corral Allen’s pass inside the 5-yard line.

Davis’ regular-season career high entering Sunday was 107 yards; he had 160 with 9:29 left in the first half.

• The Bills completed their tour de force first half (31-3 lead) on receiver Khalil Shakir’s 24-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play, 77-yard drive. Shakir started on the right side of the formation and ran a corner route for his first career touchdown catch.

Standout performances

QB Josh Allen. In the first half, Allen was 14 of 24 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns and one interception, and finished with a regular-season career-best 424 yards, which is the most in Bills history in a game that ended in regulation. It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Allen's career.

WR Gabe Davis. Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

CB Kaiir Elam. Elam experienced tough sledding through most of the first half as the Steelers targeted him in man coverage eight times and completed five passes for 68 yards. But Elam finished the half with his first career interception.

MLB Tyrel Dodson. Filling in for Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), Dodson finished with 11 tackles and a sack.

Statistics of note

552: Total offensive yards by the Bills, fifth most in franchise history for a regulation game.

348: First-half passing yards by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, second-most in NFL history in the opening two quarters (354 by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes).

11.8: Yards per offensive play by the Bills in the first half (34 for 400). It was the Bills’ most since at least 1991, when first half/second half statistical splits began being compiled.

17: Career 300-yard passing games for Allen.

3: Games this season in which the Bills committed multiple turnovers. Allen threw a first-half interception to the end zone and tight end Quintin Morris had a third-quarter fumble at the goal line after receiving a shovel pass from Allen.

0: Through five games, the Bills have not allowed a third-quarter point (44-0), the first team to achieve that since Minnesota in 2016.

35: The Steelers' worst margin of defeat since a 51-0 loss to Cleveland in 1989.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, back after missing Weeks 3-4 with a hamstring injury, aggravated the injury late in the first half when chasing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Cornerback Taron Johnson left with cramps late in the third quarter.

Up next

The Bills head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 3-1 entering Monday night’s home game against Las Vegas.